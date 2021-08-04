Authorities ask for community’s help in locating a missing man last seen in Palm Desert

News

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department put out an alert asking for the community's assistance in locating a missing man with medical issues who was last seen in Palm Desert.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Eliezer Kraiman, please contact Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-836-3215. pic.twitter.com/5izZy4lUDS — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) August 4, 2021

Eliezer Chaim Kraiman, 22, was last seen inside the Monterey Country Club on the 150 block of Gran Via in Palm Desert at around midnight on Tuesday.

According to authorities, Kraiman suffers from medical conditions and becomes easily disoriented or confused. He functions at the level of a 15-year-old.

Kraiman is described as standing five feet, six inches tall, weighing approximately 160 pounds.

He may be wearing a purple shirt, red sweatpants, black shoes, and an orange backpack

If you believe you have seen Kraiman or have information on his whereabouts, call the Sheriff's dispatch at 760-836-3215

