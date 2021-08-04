Pedestrian in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Palm Springs

News

One person is dead after being hit by a car this morning.

Police responded to the scene on Sunrise Way between E Vista Chino and Sandalwood Way around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say a man in a wheelchair was struck by a car and died at the scene. The man was later identified by the coroner's office as Donald Greco, 59, of Palm Springs.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and complied with officers, police confirmed.

Roads were shut down for several hours, however, everything was back open shortly after 12:00 p.m.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated, but police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.