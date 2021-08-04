Pedestrian killed in Palm Springs crash

News

One person is dead after being hit by a car this morning.

Police responded to the scene on Sunrise Way between E Vista Chino and Sandalwood Way around 5:30 a.m.

Authorities say a man in a wheelchair was struck by a car and died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and complied with officers.

Sunrise Way south of Vista Chino Drive is now open for northbound traffic. The road closure remains for south bound traffic.

The cause of the crash is currently being investigated, but police say drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.