Firefighters battling brush fire in Thermal

A brush fire in Thermal is now approximately 40 acres and is 0% contained, according to CAL-FIRE.

What's being called the "Tyler Fire" started at 12:30 this afternoon on Tyler street and Avenue 66 in Thermal.

The Palm Springs and Cathedral City fire departments are responding to the fire and are helping rotate with CAL-FIRE crews.

A Sunline bus was also sent to the area to help give firefighters a place to stay cool in this extreme heat.

Tyler street is closed between Avenue 66 and Avenue 62.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the this fire in Thermal.