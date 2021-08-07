Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 3:46 PM
Published 3:41 PM

Firefighters battling brush fire in Thermal

KESQ

A brush fire in Thermal is now approximately 40 acres and is 0% contained, according to CAL-FIRE.

What's being called the "Tyler Fire" started at 12:30 this afternoon on Tyler street and Avenue 66 in Thermal.

The Palm Springs and Cathedral City fire departments are responding to the fire and are helping rotate with CAL-FIRE crews.

A Sunline bus was also sent to the area to help give firefighters a place to stay cool in this extreme heat.

Tyler street is closed between Avenue 66 and Avenue 62.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates on the this fire in Thermal.

Breaking News / Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content