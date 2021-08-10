Coachella Valley Unified School District prepares for return

News

The students at Coachella Valley Unified School District (CVUSD) are making a return to the classroom this week, after being one of the only districts in the area that chose to not return to in-person learning last year. This year, students can expect a new curriculum.

Students left the classroom in March of 2020 due to the pandemic. If they didn't attend summer school, Thursday will be the first day they see the inside of a classroom since then.

The desks at CVUSD each have a plexiglass barrier in place, and masks will be required for anyone on the school grounds. Lunch time may also look a little different for students.

It's not only the protocols that will be different but the curriculum as well.

The district said it is going full force with social and emotional learning. This will put the mental health of students first every day.

“We know some families have faced many difficult circumstances because of the pandemic and we know some have not so we just want to make it a safe environment for everyone,” said Lissette Santiago, CVUSD's Community Engagement Manager.

These lessons were implemented when distanced learning began last year, but only on Wednesdays. Now students will learn what comes with these lessons every day through different subjects.

Parents will also be able to participate in social-emotional learning. The district said this will help the lessons children learn in school to be implemented at home also.

The district is also offering counseling at every elementary school campus.

The first day of school is Thursday, August 12th.