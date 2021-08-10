Palm Springs International Airport adds flights to Indy, Des Moines, & Provo

News

Palm Springs International Airport announced the addition of three new non-stop Allegiant Air flights to Des Moines,

Indianapolis, and Provo today.

Flights to Des Moines and Indianapolis will start on Nov. 18, operating on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights to Provo will begin Nov. 19, operating on Fridays and Mondays.

The Des Moines route is scheduled to operate into March 2022 and the Indianapolis and Provo flights will operate into April 2022, according to officials.

Palm Springs International Airport now has nonstop service to 34 cities seasonally and 12 cities year-round.