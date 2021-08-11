IID issues new warning to customers targeted by phone scams

News

Imperial Irrigation District is warning customers once again to be on the lookout for scammers, this time using spoofed numbers that gets the district on the line.

Similar incidents occurred back in February, prompting similar warnings from the company.

The company issued a press release today, advising customers to remain vigilant against "unscrupulous individuals."

IID says about 15 to 20 callers each day for the last several days have been returning scam calls, and in doing so, end up reaching one of the district’s water division offices.

Marcy Rivera, who leads the district’s Claims and Investigations Unit, said in the statement "we appreciate our customers who care about their electric service and are trying to take action."

But she added, "customers who are concerned about their electric account need to directly connect with the district’s Customer Call Center where our representatives are ready and able to help.”

The Call Center can be reached toll free at 1-800-303-7756 or locally at 1-760-335-3640.

Please have your account information handy when you do. Customers can speak with a representative about the status of their bill and report any problems or concerns.

IID’s investigators have alerted law enforcement authorities about the problem and ask customers to provide any information that can help shut down the scam calls.

Rivera said “if a call sounds suspicious, more than likely it is.” Rivera added.