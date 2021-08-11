Mojave Desert Land Trust acquires 43 acres of Sand to Snow National Monument

News

The Mojave Desert Land Trust acquired 43 acres within the Sand to Snow National Monument, it was announced today.

The trust acquired the land -- near Highway 62 in Morongo Valley -- in hopes of building a wildlife crossing over the road. The acquisition comes nearly two weeks after a bighorn sheep was killed while trying to cross the highway.

With the acquisition, the MDLT reported that it now owns land on both sides of the highway, providing an opportunity to create the wildlife crossing.

Wildlife crossings are overpasses with fencing along the roadway created to direct animals over safe passages rather than having them wander onto the road.

The organizations said Wednesday that they have been working closely with Caltrans in order to explore potential wildlife crossing plans.