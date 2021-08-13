Desert Hot Springs hotel operating illegally ordered by city to shutter

News

The city of Desert Hot Springs has ordered the Hyundae Resort and Spa to cease operations by August 19 due to multiple violations of the Desert Hot Springs Municipal code.

The owners of the building, Yeh Dynasty Entertainment, were notified about the city's decision in a letter.

City officials with the Code Compliance Division informed hotel ownership that they must clear the premises, after a number of inspections revealed the issues with the building.

The letter stated that on August 3, 2021, "an independent hearing office determined that the business license and conditional use permit associated with the hotel must be revoked."

The owners of the hotel are also accused of committing code violations related to pool gates, guard railing requirements, broken windows, detective flooring, and fostering unsafe and uninhabitable conditions.

The city has ordered the hotel to "cease all operations of the hotel, remove all occupants, and keep the premises secured."

The city gave the owners of the hotel until August 19, 2021 to correct the referenced repairs.

The owner, Charles Yeh, told KESQ he is speaking to his attorney on what steps to take to move forward. He also claimed repairs have been made to the hotel, however, testimony and picture evidence from residents show otherwise.

