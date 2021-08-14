One person displaced by La Quinta house fire

News

Cal Fire has confirmed one person has been displaced by a house fire at a two-story residence this afternoon.

The fire was reported at 12:42 p.m. on Platinum Way in La Quinta. Firefighters arrived on the scene of the single-family dwelling and were able to put out the attic fire.

Crews stayed at the scene for about an hour after they battled the fire to salvage property at the site and ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.

Cal Fire also said the American Red Cross was called in to assist the adult that was displaced by the fire.

