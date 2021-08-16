Suspect detained after possible arson that destroyed a building in Palm Springs

News

A person is in police custody after a structure fire that destroyed a building in Palm Springs.

The fire was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Calle Abronia.

Captain Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told News Channel 3 that crews were originally told that there was a fire in the field, but when crew arrived they found a structure completely on fire. The building was destroyed and nearby power lines were damaged, causing an outage for residents of the area.

ALERT- Structure Fire, PSFD units are currently onscene of a structure fire in the 500 block of Calle Abronia. No reported injuries to residents or firefighters at this time. PSPD has 1 person in custody for arson connected to this fire and a second one this morning. pic.twitter.com/nCUapmnl2M — Palm Springs Fire Department (@PalmSpringsFire) August 16, 2021

There were no injuries reported. There is no word on when power will be restored to the area.

Palm Springs police has a female in custody. Gunkel said it is believed she started this fire and another fire in the city that occurred on S Palm Canyon Monday morning.

