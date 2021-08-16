Skip to Content
News
By
today at 12:47 PM
Published 12:43 PM

Suspect detained after possible arson that destroyed a building in Palm Springs

Palm Springs FIre Department

A person is in police custody after a structure fire that destroyed a building in Palm Springs.

The fire was first reported at around 11:30 a.m. on the 500 block of Calle Abronia.

Captain Nathan Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department told News Channel 3 that crews were originally told that there was a fire in the field, but when crew arrived they found a structure completely on fire. The building was destroyed and nearby power lines were damaged, causing an outage for residents of the area.

There were no injuries reported. There is no word on when power will be restored to the area.

Palm Springs police has a female in custody. Gunkel said it is believed she started this fire and another fire in the city that occurred on S Palm Canyon Monday morning.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Crime / Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories

Jesus Reyes

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content