Garbage truck catches on fire in La Quinta cove

Firefighters were able to knock down a fire that engulfed a garbage truck in the La Quinta cove area Tuesday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3:42 p.m. near the intersection of Avenida Bermudas and Calle Tecate.

Viewer video sent to News Channel 3 shows the garbage truck on fire along with a small patch next to the truck. Cal Fire / Riverside County fire crews were able to dump the load from the truck and put out the flames.

Small patch of fire seen near the garbage truck

Photo courtesy of Angie Potts

Viewer Angie Potts, a local artist who lives nearby, told News Channel 3 that she was awoken by two loud booms that came from the fire.

There was no word on any injuries at this time. Crews will remain on scene for another two hours.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has shut down the north and southbound lanes of Avenida Bermudas.