Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner tours the Innovation Hub in Palm Springs

Caitlyn Jenner, who is running for Governor of the state of California, continues to tour the Coachella Valley while on the campaign trail.

On Tuesday, Jenner toured the Innovation Hub (iHUB) in Palm Springs. The iHUB is known to focus on early-stage business in the fields of renewable energy, health and medicine, and digital technology.

Jenner says more business are leaving the state because California isn't a friendly place to do business anymore.

"That's one of the reasons why I come here, I want to learn from the people that are actually on the ground that are trying to start new businesses and try to get them going even with all the regulations and there are many and really good people," Jenner says.

This was Jenner's second day in the Coachella Valley. On Monday, she spoke at the Republican Headquarters in La Quinta.

Today is also the day that mail-in ballots are being sent across the state of California.

The recall election is on September 14th and mail-in ballots need to be turned in.