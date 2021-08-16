Gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner makes a stop in La Quinta

News

Caitlyn Jenner, who is running as Governor Newsom's replacement if he is recalled, made a campaign stop in La Quinta on Monday.

Jenner is one of 24 Republican candidates in the governor race.

The East Valley Republican Women Federation invited Jenner to speak to local voters. The main issues she talked about were taxes, immigration, regulation and affordable housing.

Jenner said she will veto any tax increases if she becomes governor and says she will secure the U.S.-Mexico border by closing gaps in the wall. She told voters that she believes she is the only candidate who can win the recall election.

"We need a creative approach to water. And the Salton Sea is obviously part of that. But we need a creative approach through the entire state. We have a massive agriculture industry in the Central Valley. And they don't have water anymore and it's getting less and less," Jenner said.

"No matter if she wins, or not to just meet her and to hear about her life and why she's doing this. And very interesting why she's doing it as a Republican, because that's the misnomer," said Ellen Way, a member of the

On Tuesday Jenner is expected to tour the Palm Springs Innovation Hub (iHUB). The iHUB is known to focus on the early stages of businesses in the fields of renewable energy, health and medicine, and digital technology.

This visit comes the same day mail-in ballots are being sent out across California.

The recall election is on September 14th, when the mail-in ballots need to be returned.

Each ballot will have only two questions, "Do you want Governor Gavin Newsom recalled?" and "Who do you want as his replacement?"

If 50% or more of Californians vote no, Newsom remains as the governor.