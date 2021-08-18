Skip to Content
today at 12:00 PM
Published 11:59 AM

New school resource officers assigned to DSUSD schools

The Indio Police Dept. shared on social media that they have a few new officers assigned to their School Resource Officer unit this year.

They are welcoming the following officers to the program for the 2021-2022 school year:

Officer A. Plata - assigned to Amistad High School.

Officer J. Romero - assigned to Shadow Hills High School and Desert Ridge Academy.

Officer N. Herington - assigned to Thomas Jefferson Middle, Indio Middle, Wilson Middle and John Glenn Middle Schools.

Officer F. Escalante - assigned to Indio High School.

Madison Weil

Madison Weil joined the KESQ News Channel 3 and CBS Local 2 News Team in June 2018. Learn more about Madison here.

