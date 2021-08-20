Skip to Content
Indio Teen Center looking for part-time workers

If you're looking for a job that works with children while teaching them different skills, the Indio Teen Center (ITC) is hiring part-time employees.

The ITC has been a haven for some teens since it reopened in April. It has given them a place to socialize and meet others during the pandemic.

There's a lot to do at the center which has a game room with pool tables, air hockey, and a foosball table. There is also a recording studio, TV room, wrestling ring, kitchen, and lounge. Outside teens have access to a basketball and soccer court.

The ITC is looking for people who are willing to work part-time and bring skills to teach the teens who hang out at the center.

