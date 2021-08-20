Unoccupied mobile home destroyed by fire in Thermal

News

A mobile home in the community of Thermal was destroyed by a fire Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported at approximately 3:40 p.m. 88000 block of 57th Avenue.

First arriving crews reported a single-wide mobile home fully engulfed in flames, according to Cal Fire.

The fire was contained by 4:42 p.m. Crews were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to any other nearby structures.

Cal Fire confirmed that the home was unoccupied and there were no injuries reported. The fire did down power lines in the area. Imperial Irrigation District crews were called to the scene, there was no word on whether any customers were left without power.

#57Incident UPDATE - Aggressive and coordinated efforts by firefighters contained the fire at 4:42 PM and from spreading to nearby structures. Resources committed on scene 1.5-2 hrs for mop up. No injuries and the structure was unoccupied. Photos and video- 📸🎥 @CALFIRERRU pic.twitter.com/87GRAx7lPg — CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) August 20, 2021

Crews are expected to remain on scene for about one-and-half to two hours for mop up.

There was no word on what may have caused the fire at this time. Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.