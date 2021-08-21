Is the labor shortage affecting local hotel housekeeping services?

News

Many hotels across the country have recently moved away from daily housekeeping services. Some hotels now give you the option to opt-in for daily housekeeping services.

On Hilton's website, it mentions its new housekeeping services: "Guests are invited to tailor their housekeeping services to their comfort level. To schedule, simply call the front desk."

Unite Here's released a report, called Playing Dirty. It talks about a future where housekeeping may be optional or a hotel may charge you for it.

"Almost since this crisis began, hotel executives seized on the pandemic as a chance to end the practice of daily room cleaning, long a target of efforts to reduce labor costs in housekeeping," said the report. " In hotels where daily room cleaning has been eliminated since COVID-19, housekeepers have reported rushing and skipping breaks; stress, fatigue, physical pain, and increased reliance on pain medication; and insufficient time to follow cleaning protocols."

Coming up on News Channel 3 at 6 and 10 p.m, you'll hear from the general manager at the Hilton Palm Springs, and how the housekeeping services may have changed through the pandemic and labor shortage.