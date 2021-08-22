Classes back in session, warning to stay aware when driving in school zone

News

As students head back to the classroom, schools and communities around them are going to be busier than they’ve been since the start of the pandemic.

The Indio and Palm Springs Police Departments are reminding drivers to slow down and stay alert. IPD tweeted out saying, "Remember to slow down, leave early, obey all signs and signals."

PSPD also tweeted saying, "Slow down and enjoy the view….School Zone speed enforcement is in full effect. Kids are back to school. Let’s make it as safe as possible by observing speed limits and driving without distractions."

"There are going to be a lot more parents, students and staff out than residents have seen in more than a year,” Palm Springs Police Dept. Sgt. Arnold Galvan said. “Please drive carefully in school zones, especially during pick-up and drop-off times.”

Both IPD and PSPD said their officers will be making sure drivers are following school zone speed limits.

