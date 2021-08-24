Unvaccinated individuals ‘120 times more likely to die from COVID’ than vaccinated, per new RivCo data analysis

News

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors shared a COVID-19 status report at the beginning of their meeting on Tuesday morning.

“We’ve spent a lot of time looking at our data and are happy to say that we do have a completed analysis for sharing with you today," said Kim Saruwatari, Director for Riverside University Health System-Public Health.

Saruwatari said the county has analyzed the latest COVID-19 data in the community to observe trends in cases, hospitalizations and deaths among vaccinated vs. unvaccinated individuals.

“The bottom line is that unvaccinated individuals are 37 times more likely to get COVID than those who are fully vaccinated in Riverside County. And unvaccinated individuals are 120 times more likely to die from COVID than those who are fully vaccinated," she said.

She added that just over 1 million individuals have been vaccinated in Riverside County so far.

“If you look at our cases overall, 91% of our cases have occurred in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals vs. 9% have occurred in our fully vaccinated individuals," she said.

The county also shared that 97% of all deaths so far have been among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, and 3% were among fully vaccinated individuals.

Watch News Channel 3 at 5 p.m. for more from Tuesday's COVID-19 status report.