Anza fire grows to 250 acres; forward spread stopped

6:15 P.M. Update:

From Cal Fire/Riverside County: The forward spread of the fire has been stopped at approximately 250 acres. Firefighters will remain on scene overnight for mop up and containment.

Original Report 5:00 p.m.

The blaze was reported shortly before 2 p.m. in the area of Gully View Drive and Rock Canyon Road, bordering the Cahuilla Indian Reservation, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said several dozen engine and hand crews from the county and neighboring jurisdictions were sent to the location and encountered flames burning to the north at a moderate rate amid light winds.

Five Cal Fire water-dropping helicopters and five air tankers were called in to make runs on the brusher, which threatened multiple properties as it burned into an orchard along Ramsey Road, according to reports from the scene.

EVACUATION ORDERS in effect for residents South of Bailey Rd, West of Terwilliger Road, South of Nickerson and Tule Canyon Truck Trail and East of Nicholson Springs Rd.

EVACUATION WARNING in effect for residents South of Coyote Canyon Rd, East of Terwilliger Rd, North of Tule Canyon Truck Trail and West of Covered Wagon TrailLarge and small animals can be taken to the San Jacinto Animal Campus - 581 S. Grand Avenue, San Jacinto

By 4:30 p.m., the blaze was slowing down, allowing firefighters to establish tentative containment lines along its western flank, officials said.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.