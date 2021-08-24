The community can sign a “Thank You” card for retired police chief

News

A "Thank You" card has been placed outside of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce for community members to sign for retired police chief Bryan Reyes.

Reyes spent 27 years serving his community and now the City of Palm Springs and Chamber of Commerce wants to give their thanks.

Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. a large card will be placed outside of the chamber's headquarters for people to be able to sign.

The card will be presented to Reyes during a special tribute and proclamation ceremony at a city council meeting on September 9th.

People have until September 3 to sign it.

News Channel 3 sat down with Reyes to talk about his career with the Palm Springs Police Department in a special report.

