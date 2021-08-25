Delta variant brings jitters and joy to 2021 school year across the Coachella Valley

News

Coachella Valley students are officially back to in-person learning, after more than a year of remote education.

The new school year represents a chance for the COVID generation to regain lost opportunities that they missed out on in 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Some students fell behind in their studies while others had to put extracurricular activities they found joyfulness and camaraderie in, on hold.

School staffers and parents were forced to rise to the challenge of maintaining the health and safety of themselves and children, while ensuring students' met their scholastic goals and maintained mental health.

With the return of in-person learning, school districts throughout the Valley are maintaining protective measures to ensure the health and safety of staff, students, and their families.

District officials have said they're working maintain strong communication and transparency with surrounding communities, as the Delta variant drives a surge in new COVID-19 infections throughout Riverside County.

Back-to-school has entailed numerous changes at campuses throughout the Valley, prompting mixed reactions from school administrators and local families.

