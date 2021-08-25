Desert Christian football excited to be competing for first time since 2019 season

News

The Conquerors missed the entire 2020 season but are back on the field competing here in 2021 with a full roster and full schedule.



"What everybody can expect from DCA football is a team that’s not huge in size and numbers, but a team that will play until the final whistle. They will not give up, they will not quit. They will fight to the very end and they will give every team everything they got," said head coach Kirk Scott.



"It's been a different atmosphere the past couple of years, we have been down but this year players are more excited to come out and play football. I feel like the fans can come back and have a chance to see what DCA football is all about," said QB Tyler Rodgers.



"I mean it's just like any other season, going out and putting in work this whole summer so that we can come out and see the result on Friday. And just fly around and play as hard as we can," said Brogan Scott.



"We got young guys and a young team that’s really learning the game of football and learning how to play the right way. They took tremendous strides last Friday so they are pumped to finish out the season," said coach Scott.

