Two teens arrested after overnight assault in Cathedral City

News

Cathedral City Police said that two teenagers were arrested Tuesday night, accused in an overnight beating.

Police were called to the area of Date Palm Drive and Dinah Shore Drive around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials said that they had recieved a call that someone had been assaulted with a firearm.

When officers arrived, they found the suspect and a car chase began.

Two 17-year-old males were arrested near Canyon Vista and Ramon following the short pursuit. A third suspect ran from the scene and was not found.

Officials said that the victim had a cut on his head from being pistol whipped. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The Cathedral City Police Department is asking the public for any information related to the incident.

If you have information that might be helpful for police, you're asked to contact the Cathedral City Police Detectives at 760-770-0300. You can also make a report at the Cathedral City Police Department's website or by emailing tips@cathedralcity.gov.