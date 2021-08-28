Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department battling 450 acre wildfire in La Cresta

News

Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters are on the scene of a 450 acre wildfire burning near Tenaja Road and Cleveland Forest Road, in La Cresta.

The Chapparal fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. and is burning with 0% containment. Multiple air and ground resources are on the scene, including 150 firefighters.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for some surrounding communities.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments on this wildfire.