Skip to Content
News
By
today at 4:44 PM
Published 4:07 PM

Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department battling 450 acre wildfire in La Cresta

KESQ

Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters are on the scene of a 450 acre wildfire burning near Tenaja Road and Cleveland Forest Road, in La Cresta.

The Chapparal fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. and is burning with 0% containment. Multiple air and ground resources are on the scene, including 150 firefighters.

Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for some surrounding communities.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments on this wildfire.

Local News / News Headlines / Top Stories
Author Profile Photo

Jennifer Franco

Jennifer Franco is the weekend anchor/weekday reporter for KESQ News Channel 3

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content