Cal Fire, Riverside County Fire Department battling 450 acre wildfire in La Cresta
Cal Fire and Riverside County firefighters are on the scene of a 450 acre wildfire burning near Tenaja Road and Cleveland Forest Road, in La Cresta.
The Chapparal fire was reported at 12:38 p.m. and is burning with 0% containment. Multiple air and ground resources are on the scene, including 150 firefighters.
Evacuation orders and warnings are in place for some surrounding communities.
