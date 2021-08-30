Homeless drop-in access center at the former Palm Springs Boxing Club to open on Aug. 31

News

A homeless services center at the former Palm Springs Boxing Club will open on Tuesday, August 31, city officials confirmed.

Martha's Village will begin the introductory stages of wraparound services for homeless individuals at the City’s new daytime homeless drop-in access center on Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 1 p.m.

The center is at the former Palm Springs Boxing Club, which is located at 225 S. El Cielo Road.

Once all services are phased in, including mobile showers and laundry services, Martha's Village will provide wraparound services as well as case management, assistance obtaining permanent and supportive housing, health, disability, Social Security and other benefits along with computer skills training, and assistance filling out job applications.

In addition, the staff at Martha’s will be responsible for monitoring and evaluating the program’s activities, including collecting and analyzing statistical records, client intake data, program participation, and demographic profiles.

Hours of operation will be seven days a week from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

An official grand opening event for the new Drop-in Access Center will be scheduled within the next couple of weeks, city officials added.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.