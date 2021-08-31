Martha’s Village and Kitchen will begin introductory stages at the City’s new daytime homeless drop-in access center

News

Martha’s Village & Kitchen, founded in 1990, is one of the largest homeless services in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County.

Martha’s Village and Kitchen will begin the introductory stages of wraparound services for homeless individuals at the City’s new daytime homeless drop-in access center today.

The new location is at Former Palm Springs Boxing Club, 225 S. El Cielo Road. The introductory will begin at 1 p.m today.

