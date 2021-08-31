Skip to Content
Published 11:25 AM

Martha’s Village and Kitchen will begin introductory stages at the City’s new daytime homeless drop-in access center

Martha’s Village & Kitchen, founded in 1990, is one of the largest homeless services in the Coachella Valley and Riverside County.

Martha’s Village and Kitchen will begin the introductory stages of wraparound services for homeless individuals at the City’s new daytime homeless drop-in access center today.

The new location is at Former Palm Springs Boxing Club, 225 S. El Cielo Road. The introductory will begin at 1 p.m today.

We will have more details coming up at 5 and 6 p.m. on KESQ.

Melissa Zaremba

Melissa Zaremba joined KESQ News Channel 3 in June 2021. Melissa is a weekend weather anchor and you can even catch her reporting weekdays and covering sports.

