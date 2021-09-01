9/11 remembrance ceremonies in the Coachella Valley

News

Several local agencies and organizations will be holding remembrance ceremonies marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Below is a growing list of ceremonies taking place here in the valley

Palm Springs

Palm Springs Air Museum Flyover - 9:45 a.m. Seven Palm Springs Air Museum aircraft will do a fly over the Coachella Valley and High Desert to honor local first responders and the 2,997 lives that were lost. The aircraft will carry flags honoring local service personnel and the Gold Star families lost as a result of the Global War on Terrorism





The names of local service members lost:

-- Marine Cpl Jesus A. Gonzalez of Indio, CA, 1st Tank Battalion, 1st Marine Division, 29 Palms, CA - KIA April 12, 2003 in Baghdad, Iraq – Operation Iraqi Freedom

-- Marine 1st Lt. Joshua M. Palmer of Banning, CA, 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, I Marine Expeditionary Force, Camp Pendleton, CA – KIA April 8, 2004 in Anbar Province, Iraq – Operation Iraqi Freedom

-- US Air Force Staff Sgt Jennifer Kepner, of Cathedral City, died Oct 18, 2017 from cancer as a result of exposure to Burn Pits at Camp Balad Air Base in Iraq. She served as a medic from 2001-2007 and spent 6 months at Camp Balad

-- US Army Pfc Ming Sun, of Cathedral City, 1st Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division, Fort Carlson, CO, KIA January 7, 2007, Ramadi, Iraq – Operation Iraqi Freedom

--US Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Suresh Krause, of Cathedral City, A Company, 2nd Battalion, 25th Combat Aviation Brigade, 25th Infantry Division, Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, KIA August 16, 2012, Kandahar Province, Iraq, Operation Enduring Freedom

-- Marine Cpl Hunter Lopez of Indio, KIA, August 26, 2021, Kabul Airport, Afghanistan

Palm Springs Fire Department remembrance ceremony - 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m. Join the Palm Springs Fire Department for a special 20th Anniversary 9/11 Ceremony. The event is from 8:30-12pm. The ceremony starts at 9:11am



Cathedral City

Cathedral City Unveil 9/11 Memorial At Fire Station - 8:15 a.m. A 12-foot tall memorial recognizing the 20th anniversary of 9/11 will be unveiled at the new Cathedral City Fire Department, on 68950 Buddy Rogers Ave The ceremony will conclude with a moment of silence at 8:46 a.m., recognizing the time the first plane struck the World Trade Center in New York City. The memorial was designed by Cathedral City Fire Capt. Corey Goddard and fabricated by Jason Carlin, a local businessman, according to the city



These are the ceremonies we have been notified of at this time. If you know of any more remembrance ceremonies taking place around the Coachella Valley, send an email to SHARE@KESQ.com