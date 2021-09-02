Labor Day travel discouraged for the unvaccinated, valley hospital reports 10 COVID-related deaths in one week

News

If you are not vaccinated, you should consider staying home over the Labor Day weekend, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).

"First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky at a White House COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday.

Our local health officials are echoing that recommendation as cases continue to surge here in the Coachella Valley.

On Wednesday, Eisenhower Health issued a notice on social media reporting 10 COVID-19 deaths in the span of one week.

"In the last week, our numbers escalated by about 25%," said Dr. Anil Perumbeti, Medical Director, Intensive Care Unit, Eisenhower Health.

Dr. Perumbeti says with cases surging locally and nationally, unvaccinated people of all ages should take the travel recommendations seriously this holiday weekend — adding his team has seen an increasing number of young people with serious COVID-19 complications in the ICU.

"Whereas previously someone who was 20, 30 or 40 years old might have been able to fight through this a little easier at home, now the strain is so strong that there's not a lot you can do," he said.

