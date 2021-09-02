Major injury crash shuts down N Gene Autry near Palm Springs Air Museum for 8 hours

News

North Gene Autry Trail was shut down near the Palm Springs Air Museum Thursday morning following a major injury crash.

The crash happened on N Gene Autry and Tamarisk Road at around 6:30 a.m. Viewers have called into the News Channel 3 newsroom to report heavy traffic in the area.

Police said three people were hospitalized in the crash, at least one person sustained major injuries.

The roadway was reopened at approximately 2:30 p.m. following police investigation and clean up.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any updates.