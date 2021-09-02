Veterans hold fundraiser for Cpl. Hunter Lopez at VillageFest

News

Valley veterans held a fundraiser Thursday night for the family of local Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez who was killed in last week's terror attack in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Veterans from the Palm Springs American Legion Post 519 said whenever a fellow brother or sister in uniform is lost to tragedy they always band together to help however they can.

The American Legion collected money from Villagefest attendees that will go to the Riverside County Deputy Sheriff Relief Foundation. The veterans set up a booth on Palm Canyon Drive in downtown Palm Springs.

"Didnt have the privilege of knowing this gentleman but I'm grateful for his sacrifice," said Dr. Ashley Jordan.

"What's really important for us is that we acknowledge the family and their loss and if we can help them in any way, any small way, great," said Commander Amado Salinas II.

The legion has not been directly in contact with the Lopez family about these efforts but says it's just the right thing to do given the tragic situation.

"If you ask any veteran, we're all brothers we're all sisters and it really hits home when a tragedy like this happens and no matter what the circumstances are or what your political feelings are, we all come together for situations like this to honor the fallen and we're honored and proud to do that tonight at VillageFest what we can do for Hunter Lopez and his family," said Lee WIlson Jr., a historian at the American Legion.

Salinas said American Legion Post 519 is coordinating with local police departments, local Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz and the Lopez family to schedule a dinner in Lopez's honor.