AAA advises people hitting the road to be prepared

News

According to American Automobile Association (AAA), Labor Day weekend is one of the most popular weekends people get in their cars to get away. Despite the pandemic and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) recommendation that unvaccinated people stay home, the auto club expects a high number of people to hit the road.

Doug Shoupe, AAA California's spokesperson said they have found that people generally feel safer when people are in their own vehicles with family and friends.

With the holiday weekend here the pandemic isn't stopping some Californians who are getting ready to hit the road.

“We know traffic is going to be heavier out there on our roadways here in the Coachella Valley and across Southern California," said Shoupe. "So the best bet is to leave as early in the day as you possibly can to avoid the afternoon rush. Or leave later in the day you know after the commuters get home from work you know early in the evening.”

With gas prices at an all-time high, Shoupe said in Riverside County people are paying on average $4.32/gallon. This is at least $1.14 higher than the same time last year.

“Even though that traveling by vehicle is the most economical. Drivers are going to be seeing higher pump prices this holiday weekend. That’s why the auto club recommends that you do some steps to maximize fuel efficiency.”

To maximize efficiency Shoupe recommends:

Making sure your vehicle is well maintained.

Getting rid of extra weight in your car.

Obeying the posted speed limit.

AAA's website has a tool where you can view specific destinations and the COVID-19 restrictions in place for the area.