One arrested after overnight pursuit throughout Coachella Valley

News

Sheriff deputies arrested one person after they lead authorities on a pursuit throughout several valley cities.

The pursuit began shortly before 2 a.m. at the intersection of Portola Avenue and Hovley Lane after the driver failed to yield for a traffic stop on a suspected DUI.

The pursuit went through several surrounding cities, including Cathedral City and Palm Springs.

Deputies deployed spike strips, which helped bring the vehicle to a stop near the intersection of Sunrise and San Andreas.

The driver was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for medical attention due to intoxication, before being booked for driving under the influence and evading.

No property damage and no injuries were reported.