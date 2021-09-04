Verstappen tops last practice for Netherlands GP, Bottas 2nd

News

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Auto Racing Writer

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch driver Max Verstappen had the fastest time ahead of the two Mercedes cars in the third and final practice session for the Netherlands Grand Prix ahead of qualifying. The orange-clad home crowd roared as the Red Bull star finished an impressive .56 seconds quicker than Valtteri Bottas and .79 quicker than Lewis Hamilton, the defending Formula One champion and current leader this season. Ferrari faced a race against the clock to repair Carlos Sainz Jr.’s car in time for qualifying. The Spaniard slid sideways off the Zandvoort track on the high-speed Turn 3 and into the crash barriers.