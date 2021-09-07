Federal pandemic unemployment benefits end, what local resources there are to help

News

The pandemic unemployment benefits have supported millions of Americans who lost their jobs and struggled financially. But now, those federal unemployment benefits have ended.

Some local businesses we've spoken to in recent months said they blamed those unemployment benefits for not having enough workers:

But now with the unemployment benefits gone, will local businesses see more open positions filled? What local resources are there available for people still struggling now that the benefits are gone?

Riverside County shares what resources are still being offered to help. Plus, the Palm Springs Convention center talks about their upcoming job fair and what they have to say about filling open positions now that the pandemic unemployment benefits are gone.