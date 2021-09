News

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake rattled Acapulco, Mexico Tuesday evening. It measured a depth of 12.4 miles.

Originally reported as M7.4, the quake was reviewed and downgraded to a M7.0. It was preceded by a magnitude 4.2 at 5:55 p.m. PST. A M4.9 and M4.7 were also recorded in the 7 o'clock hour. See more details from USGS here.

