Several valley 9/11 memorials will honor local U.S. marines this weekend

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks this weekend, valley groups and businesses are gearing up to honor those who gave sacrifices for their country. Some are paying special tribute to two U.S. Marines from here in the Coachella Valley – one injured and one killed in the bombing at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

A Palm Springs air museum flyover is planned for Saturday, Sept. 11. Seven aircrafts will fly over the valley and the high desert carrying flags that honor those lost in the war on terrorism, including 22-year-old U.S. Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez from Indio.

"When you see that big green airplane flanked by everything else, realize the flags of service members are gonna be in the aircraft," said Air Museum VP Fred Bell.

The flyover starts at 9:45 a.m. Saturday and lasts 40 minutes. The fleet of planes will whiz overhead past 27 local fire stations, including the 29 Palms marine base.

The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians is offering their support as well in a new commercial airing on local television. The tribe also installed a billboard in Lopez's honor along Interstate 10.

" [Chairman Darrell Mike and the tribe] were devastated to hear the news about our 13 service members that were lost during the attack in Afghanistan… [They] have always supported the troops, RSO and all our first responders," wrote VP of Marketing and Entertainment Robert Christopher.

Sheriff Chad Bianco responded on Facebook, writing, "A huge THANK YOU to Chairman Mike and the 29 Palm’s Band of Mission Indians for honoring Cpl. Hunter Lopez..."

Cpl. Lopez's parents both serve with the Sheriff's Dept.

In Indio, the hometown of both Cpl. Lopez and Cpl. Salvador Lule, who survived the bombing, a memorial outside city hall continues to grow.

Sun City Nursury will give out 300 shade trees at a sustainability event on 9/11 in honor of those injured or who lost their lives for their country.

"Thanks to them, we're able to grow and live freely and do things that we wouldn't be able to do because they gave their life and showed courage," said Pedro Macias.

Local businesses are putting together their own tributes as well. Kinetix gym in Palm Desert will host memorial workouts Saturday.

"We all stand up for each other; we all are here for each other," said Paige Tonniges. "We want to show that support for the families, for the fallen."

As the community comes together to honor local heroes, their sacrifice is forever remembered.

"What we need to do is remember for those families and say thank you," Bell said. "We can never say thank you enough."

Wednesday evening at Indio City Hall, a candlelight vigil will honor the 13 U.S. service members.