Giants O-coordinator Jason Garrett remembers 9/11 attacks

AP National Sports

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Offensive coordinator Jason Garrett walked out to the patio of the New York Giants headquarters expecting to talk about the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The first question wasn’t about either his offense or the Broncos’ defense. It was a topic as vivid for him on Thursday as it was on Sept. 11, 2001: The terrorist attacks that stunned the United States. A backup quarterback and holder for the Giants, Garrett spoke from the heart for nearly three minutes about the attacks that claimed almost 3,000 lives and led to a ramped-up U.S. involvement in a fight against terrorism.