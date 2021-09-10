Man found shot near Desert Hot Springs Police station, suspect arrested for murder

News

Desert Hot Springs Police announced on Friday that they arrested a suspect in a murder that occurred Wednesday night near the parking lot of the police station.

According to police, they got a call at 11:11 Wednesday night that a man had been shot and was near the front parking lot of the Desert Hot Springs Police Station.

When officers arrived they found a man who had been shot multiple times. Officers tried to revive him and called for medical assistance. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died. Police have not identified the victim at this time.

On Thursday, police detectives located a suspect in San Diego County where he was arrested. He is now in custody at the Riverside County Jail in Indio. The suspect's bail is set at one million dollars.

The suspect in this case is awaiting charges. We will release the suspect's name once he has been charged by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office.