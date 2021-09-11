Former Shadow Hills football player killed in hit-and-run crash in Desert Hot Springs

News

The California Highway Patrol said that one man was killed early Saturday morning on Palm Drive, north of Varner Road, in Desert Hot Springs.

Officials said that just after midnight, a woman stopped a sedan near the right shoulder of Varner Road. They said that a man, who was a passenger in the car, got out and walked around to the driver's side.

He has been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Ortega-Dage.

Officers said that was when he was hit by a Nissan pickup truck, which sped off.

The driver of the pickup was later found and arrested for possible DUI.

Ortega-Dage died from his injuries at the scene.

Shadow Hills High School, which Ortega-Dage attended and played football at, issued a press release paying tribute to him.

The school said, "Isaiah’s years at Shadow Hills were the years that the foundation of our football program was being laid."

The statement also said the schools morns with the victim's family during these trying times, and it plans "to honor his legacy" throughout its football season.

Meanwhile, officers said that the crash remains under investigation.