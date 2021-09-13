Inmate found dead in cell at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio

News

An autopsy was pending today to determine the cause of death of an inmate at the John Benoit Detention Center, the Riverside County Sheriff's Department reported.

Deputies were conducting a routine security check at a housing unit of the detention center at 1:06 a.m. Sunday when they discovered the unconscious man in his cell, according to Correctional Capt. Martin Tochtrop.

Jail medical staff began administering life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene, the captain said.

The cause of death has yet to be determined, but no signs of foul play were evident, according to the sheriff's department.

The man's name and age were withheld pending notification of his family.