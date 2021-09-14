La Quinta volleyball honors Cpl. Hunter Lopez and family prior to first league game

News

The local community continues to remember and honor the life of Marine Corporal Hunter Lopez who was among 13 U.S. service members who died during the attack on a Kabul airport in August.

Lopez, 22, is an Indio native who graduated from La Quinta High School. He is the son of Riverside County Sheriff’s Captain Herman Lopez and Deputy Alicia Lopez.

On Tuesday, La Quinta volleyball honored the Lopez family prior to the Blackhawks' game against Xavier Prep.

Trinity Lopez, Hunter's sister, is a senior on La Quinta's volleyball team. Trinity's parents were also there. They received flowers, hugs and plenty of support from those in attendance.

In addition to a moment of silence, players and coaches of LQ's team were wearing custom shirts that paid tribute to Lopez. The back of the shirts said, "fair winds and following seas."

Lopez will be flown home on Thursday to be laid to rest. A procession will travel to Forest Lawn in Cathedral City through St. Francis of Assisi on Thursday evening. A second procession will travel from St Francis of Assisi and take him around his three childhood schools.

A memorial service for Lopez will be held at Palm Springs Convention Center Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Lopez was honored by the community in Indio last week.

