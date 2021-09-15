Henderson clinches 3-2 win for Liverpool over AC Milan in CL

News

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Jordan Henderson has capped Liverpool’s second-half comeback with a brilliantly controlled finish to clinch a 3-2 win over AC Milan in the Champions League. The Liverpool captain met a clearance to the edge of the area with a half-volley that flew into the bottom corner in the 69th minute in another classic European game at Anfield. Liverpool somehow went into halftime behind having begun in devastating fashion and taken the lead in the ninth minute through an effort from Trent Alexander-Arnold that deflected in off Fikayo Tomori. Ante Rebic and Brahim Diaz finished off well-worked moves for Milan’s goal but Salah equalized in the 48th before Henderson’s winner.