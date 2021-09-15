Looking at the ‘economic renaissance’ of the Coachella Valley

News

The pandemic cost the Coachella Valley billions of dollars, eliminated thousands of jobs, and forced dozens of businesses to permanently shut down but now things are changing and quickly.

From Palm Springs to Indio, businesses are back. More than 3,100 new ones to be exact and that's just within the last eight months!

News Channel 3's Peter Daut is breaking down the numbers for each valley city and spoke with business owners who are calling what's happening here a "renaissance."

"People are looking to do things and get out of the house and get back to some sense of normalcy"

But there are still many challenges for businesses.

