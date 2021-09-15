Skip to Content
today at 12:04 PM
Published 11:59 AM

Suicide rate in Coachella Valley exceeds county, state and national rate, per DHCD report

Desert Healthcare District

The suicide rate in the Coachella Valley exceeds the county, state and national suicide rate, according to a community needs report commissioned by the Desert Healthcare District and Foundation.

Per the report, suicide is the 10th leading cause of death nationally.

"In the U.S., there are 14.6 suicide deaths per 100,000 individuals. California comes in a little lower at 11.0 deaths by suicide per 100,000.182 The figure below illustrates the number of suicides per 100,000 people for the Coachella Valley cities/CDPs. Specifically, data is presented for the three cities/CDPs with the highest rates of suicide per 100,000 people and the three cities/CDPs with the lowest rates of suicide."

The city with the highest rate of suicide is Rancho Mirage, with 43.7 deaths per 100,000 people,
followed by Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs. The cities/CDPs with the lowest rates of
suicide include Bermuda Dunes, La Quinta, and Indio.

You can read the full Community Needs Report HERE.

