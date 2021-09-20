Pub raises at least $900K for pediatric cancer research

News

By Alec Newboles

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — On Saturday, an annual fundraiser in the west valley brought in hundreds of thousands of dollars for pediatric cancer research.

It was the 15th year that McMullan’s Irish Pub hosted their annual head-shaving event, with proceeds benefitting the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

On top of donating to the cause, attendees were invited to show support for cancer research by shaving their head.

“I think there’s a lot of first-timers this year, which is incredible,” said Lynn McMullan, who owns the pub with her husband Brian. “I think they’re blown away by the energy, and how amazing you feel when you shave your head. It’s very empowering, and I feel like people understand that they can be part of something that’s much bigger than themselves.”

The event also featured Irish food and a DJ.

By Saturday night, they had raised at least $907,468, with organizers hoping the final tally would be more than $1 million. They said 100% of those proceeds would go to the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.

The annual fundraiser is personal for the McMullans, who lost a 2-year-old daughter to brain cancer.

“I think that our daughter inspired the community to step up for kids.” Lynn McMullan said of the event, which hosted Southern Nevadans of all ages. “When we see kids stepping up for kids, we have no choice but to carry on.”

