Illinois Supreme Court extends eviction order

CNN - Regional

By KMOV.COM STAFF

Click here for updates on this story

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KMOV) — The Illinois Supreme Court has extended the temporary stay on residential evictions through Oct. 3.

The extension will allow for more rental assistance to be distributed through the statewide Court-Based Rental Assistance Program (CBRAP), which was launched on Sept. 13, according to the court. CBRAP allows those who qualify to receive up to 12 months of past-due rent and three months of future rent to avoid eviction and homelessness.

The extended temporary stay on evictions and Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s moratorium are set to expire the same day.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.