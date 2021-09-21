Portlanders prep for pumpkin picking

CNN - Regional

By CAMILA ORTI

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) — ‘Tis the season.

As the nights get cooler and the leaves start to change, farms and pumpkin patches around the metro area are getting ready to welcome back crowds of people celebrating all things fall.

The pumpkin harvest season started in late August for The Pumpkin Patch on Sauvie Island to fulfill wholesale orders, but the U-pick patches are just about ready for families.

“You can see the vines are just starting to brown up,” farm president Bob Egger told FOX 12.

Egger says the more than 18 acres of pumpkins will be ready for visitors to pick right on time for the October 1 opening date of the U-pick patches and hayrack rides.

“The fall harvest season is exciting, especially when it’s sunny like this, it’s even more exciting,” Egger said.

According to Egger, the warm, dry summer and the promise of a dry fall is great news for the crops. From summer to fall, The Pumpkin Patch grows more than 50 different varieties of produce.

“The crops have been wonderful,” Egger said.

October is the busiest month for the farm, which can see tens of thousands of visitors in just one weekend.

Mom Faith Abramson is already making plans to bring her 2-year-old son, Reed, back again.

“It gives him the opportunity to get all the energy out and pick some pumpkins and explore all the new things as he grows and learns,” Abramson said.

