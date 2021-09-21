Warmer with weak Santa Ana winds

News

Offshore winds developing today will keep SoCal drier and modestly warmer today and tomorrow. Dew Points are dropping, and with those gustier conditions West of the Valley, fire danger is on the rise.

A broad ridge of high pressure will keep skies clear, and encourage those offshore winds for the next 48 hours. That will also push highs to near 105 degrees despite the Autumnal Equinox arriving tomorrow at 12:20 p.m.

A Heat Advisory is in place for the Inland Empire today through tomorrow evening because of those offshore Santa Ana winds which are expected to push highs in the area about 10 degrees above average.

Did you feel it? A small earthquake struck this morning northeast of the Valley at 4:15 a.m. registering 3.2 in magnitude.

If the quake woke you up early, you enjoyed a cool start to the morning with lows deep into the sixties in the East Valley.

Highs today likely to come in a degree or two warmer than yesterday, and tomorrow as well, before we see some increasing humidity and lower temps by week's end.